UFC Sao Paulo Bonuses & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Sao Paulo bonuses and attendance have been released.

Last night (Sept. 22), UFC Sao Paulo took place inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Headlining the card was a light heavyweight scrap between Thiago Santos and Eryk Anders. “Marreta” earned a TKO victory over “Ya Boy.”

The co-main event saw a welterweight bout that didn’t even last one minute. Alex Oliveira went one-on-one with Carlo Pedersoli. Oliveira earned a knockout victory in just 39 seconds. Despite the impressive finish, “Cowboy” was not awarded with a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night.”

The two men who took home “Performance of the Night” bonuses were Charles Oliveira and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira. Oliveira scooped up an extra $50,000 for his submission victory over Christos Giagos. Oliveira has surpassed Royce Gracie for the most submissions in UFC history. Nogueira’s bonus check is the result of a knockout win over Sam Alvey.

“Fight of the Night” honors went to the headliners Santos and Anders. The two fought hard for three rounds, but Anders couldn’t make it to his stool thanks to some vicious elbows from Santos. Referee Marc Goddard had no choice but to call the fight off. Anders was sent to a hospital in Sao Paulo to be evaluated.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 9,485 fans. A live gate number was not revealed. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Sao Paulo. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Do you agree with the UFC’s choice of bonus winners?