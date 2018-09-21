UFC Sao Paulo Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (Sept. 21)

The UFC Sao Paulo ceremonial weigh-ins are set to begin.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (Sept. 22), UFC Sao Paulo takes place inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In the main event, Thiago Santos will meet Eryk Anders in a light heavyweight encounter. Santos tipped the scales earlier today at 203.7 pounds, while Anders clocked in at 205.6 pounds. Both men will face off for the cameras and fans.

Santos was initially a replacement opponent set to go to war with Jimi Manuwa. The “Poster Boy” suffered a last-minute injury and was forced to pull out of the event. Anders is Santos’ new opponent.

What to Watch Out For in UFC Sao Paulo Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Welterweight co-headliners Alex Oliveira and Carlo Pedersoli will also be in attendance. Oliveira weighed in at 171 pounds, while Pedersoli tipped the scales at 170.3 pounds. Oliveira was scheduled to go one-on-one with Neil Magny. Instead, Magny was pulled from the card in favor of a bout against Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event of UFC Argentina.

Another bout that is set to be featured on the main card of UFC Sao Paulo is the light heavyweight clash between Antonio Rogerio Nogueira and Sam Alvey. We’ve also got staredowns between Renan Barao and Andre Ewell, as well as Randa Markos and Marina Rodriguez.

The live stream of the UFC Sao Paulo ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 5 p.m. ET.

When the UFC Sao Paulo ceremonial weigh-ins wrap up, let us know who you thought had the most intense staredown.