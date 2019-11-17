UFC Sao Paulo Highlights: Charles Oliveira Flattens Jared Gordon

Charles Oliveira vs. Jared Gordon didn’t last long at UFC Sao Paulo.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Sao Paulo event on Saturday night (November 16, 2019) from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

Early in the first round, Oliveira landed a right hook in the pocket that rocked Gordon then followed up with a right uppercut that put Gordon on his back to end the fight.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

It doesn't need to hit the ground!



Oliveira KOs Gordon in round 1! #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/y0dPrOPIuu — UFC (@ufc) November 17, 2019

Entering this fight, Oliveira had been on a hot streak that includes four consecutive submission victories. In his previous bout, he picked up a TKO win over Nik Lentz at the UFC Rochester event from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+.

Gordon was 3-2 in his last five fights under the UFC banner entering this bout. He snapped back-to-back losses to Carlos Diego Ferreira and Joaquim Silva by knockout when he scored a decision win over Dan Moret at the UFC Minneapolis event on June 29, 2019 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

