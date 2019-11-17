UFC Sao Paulo Highlights: James Krause KO’s Sergio Moraes

James Krause put on a masterful performance against Sergio Moraes at UFC Sao Paulo.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Sao Paulo event on Saturday night (November 16, 2019) from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

After three rounds of Krause putting on one of his best performances to date, he scored the KO win.

UFC Sao Paulo Results: Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo Souza



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Sao Paulo. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.