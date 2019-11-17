UFC Sao Paulo Highlights: Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig Ends in Split Draw

Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig was a fun fight at UFC Sao Paulo.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Sao Paulo event on Saturday night (November 16, 2019) from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

This fight had it all as it nearly ended in the first round when Craig blasted him up against the fence but the former champ showed his heart.

In the second and third rounds, Rua took over as he would score takedowns and do damage from top position with strikes for the majority of those rounds. The judges decided that the fight was a split draw.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion was able to score a TKO win in the third round over Tyson Pedro. Before his latest fight, he was on a three-fight winning streak. As seen in the main event of UFC Hamburg (also known as UFC Fight Night 134) that took place at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany, Anthony Smith was able to score a KO win over the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Craig had a 12-4 career record where 11 of his victories have come the way of submission coming into this fight. This marked his fourth fight of 2019. He had gone 2-2 in his previous four fights. He tapped out to Jim Crute at the UFC Adelaide event on December 1, 2018, then he submitted Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC Philadelphia. He would then get knocked out by Alonzo Menifield at the UFC Minneapolis event before submitting Vinicius Moreira at UFC Mexico City on September 21, 2019 at the UFC Mexico City event from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico on ESPN+.

