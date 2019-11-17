UFC Sao Paulo Highlights: Ricardo Ramos Submits Luiz Eduardo Garagorri

Ricardo Ramos vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri ended quickly at UFC Sao Paulo.
The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Sao Paulo event on Saturday night (November 16, 2019) from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.
Right out of the gate in the first round, Ramos scored a takedown and locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
