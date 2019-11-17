UFC Sao Paulo Highlights: Wellington Turman Outlasts Markus Perez

Wellington Turman put on an impressive performance over Markus Perez at UFC Sao Paulo.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC Sao Paulo event on Saturday night (November 16, 2019) from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

Throughout the fight, Turman showed that he was the dominant fighter on the feet and the ground with his grappling. This earned him a decision win.

UFC Sao Paulo Results: Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo Souza



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Heavy shots in round 2 from both guys!#UFCSP pic.twitter.com/UV1CHiz2cm — UFC (@ufc) November 17, 2019

Perez went 2-2 up to this point under the UFC banner with a decision loss to Eryk Anders, a win by submission over James Bochnovic, a loss to Andrew Sanchez by decision, and a win in his previous fight over Anthony Hernandez.

Turman entered this fight after he lost to Karl Roberson by decision at the UFC Sacramento event from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on ESPN+. This marked Turman’s promotional debut with the UFC after racking up a 15-2 pro-MMA record after fighting for several promotions. He earned a UFC contract when he beat Marcio Alexandre Jr. back in April by rear-naked choke under the Future FC banner.

