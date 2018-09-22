UFC Sao Paulo Live Results: Santos vs. Anders

The UFC is back in Sao Paulo, Brazil tonight (Sat. September 22, 2018) from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera. The card has seen several changes to its main event over the course of the last month. However, tonight it will be Thiago Santos and Eryk Anders in the headliner at 205 pounds.

Also, in the co-featured bout of the evening, welterweights Alex Oliveira and Carlo Pedersoli Jr. will be mixing it up. There are several well-known Brazilian MMA legends on tonights card, including heavyweight veteran Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

Check out MMA News’ UFC Sao Paulo live results here below. Also, be sure to follow along on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card:

Light heavyweight: Thiago Santos vs. Eryk Anders

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Christos Giagos

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Welterweight: Sergio Moraes vs. Ben Saunders

**Keep refreshing for live results/MMA News’ coverage begins at 6:30 P.M. ET**