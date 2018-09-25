UFC Sao Paulo Medical Suspensions: Five Fighters Face Lengthy Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Sao Paulo, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Eryk Anders vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight bout served as the main event, which saw Santos scored a third-round TKO win. Santos got 30 days while Anders got 60 days suspensions. A welterweight bout that will see Alex Oliveira vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. was the co-headliner.

Rounding out the five bout card was Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Sam Alvey in a light heavyweight bout, Renan Barão vs. Andre Ewell in a bantamweight bout, and Renan Barao vs. Andre Ewell in a bantamweight bout. The preliminary card was headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Christos Giagos in a lightweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Augusto Sakai, Thales Leites, Hector Lombard, Mayra Bueno Silva, and Luigi Vendramini receiving the longest suspensions at 180 days.

UFC Sao Paulo (also known as UFC Fight Night 137) took place take place on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10:30 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAFighting:

Thiago Santos: Suspended 30 days, 21 days no contact

Eryk Anders: Suspended 60 days, 45 days no contact

Alex Oliveira: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Carlo Pedersoli: Suspended 60 days, 45 days no contact

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Sam Alvey: Suspended 60 days, 45 days no contact

Anne Ewell: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Renan Barao: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Randa Markos: Suspended 30 days, 21 days no contact

Marina Rodriguez: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Augusto Sakai: Suspended 180 days or until cleared of right thumb injury

Chase Sherman: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Charles Oliveira: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Christos Giagos: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Francisco Trinaldo: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Evan Dunham: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Ryan Spann: Suspended 30 days, 21 days no contact

Luis Henrique: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Thales Leites: Suspended 180 days or until cleared of left knee injury

Hector Lombard: Suspended 180 days or until cleared of orbital bone fracture

Mayra Bueno Silva: Suspended 180 days or until cleared of left knee injury

Gillian Robertson: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Sergio Moraes: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Ben Saunders: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Elizeu Zaleski: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Luigi Vendramini: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by orthopedist

Livia Renata Souza: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Alex Chambers: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact