UFC Sao Paulo Medical Suspensions: Jan Blachowicz Faces 180-Day Sit

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC UFC Sao Paulo, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Jan Blachowicz picked up a decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in a light heavyweight bout served as the headliner. In the co-main event, Maurício Rua vs. Paul Craig in a light heavyweight bout ended in a split draw.

Charles Oliveira KO’d Jared Gordon, Antonio Arroyo vs. Andre Muniz, and Markus Perez vs. Wellington Turman went the distance to round out the main card.

CABMMA has released the medical suspensions. Some of the more notable suspensions include Blachowicz, Gordon, and Sergio Moraes being suspended for 180 days. Souza is only out 14 days.

UFC Sao Paulo (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 22) took place on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Jan Blachowicz: Suspended 180 days or until x-rays of both feet are cleared by physician; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Ronaldo Souza: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Paul Craig: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Mauricio Rua: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Charles Oliveira: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Jared Gordon: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by otolaryngologist; also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days.

Andre Muniz: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Antonio Arroyo: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Wellington Turman: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Markus Perez: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

James Krause: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Sergio Moraes: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by neurologist; also suspended 60 days with with no contact for 45 days.

Ricardo Ramos: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Eduardo Garagorri: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Francisco Trinaldo: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Bobby Green: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Randy Brown: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Warlley Alves: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Douglas de Andrade: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Renan Barao: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Ariane Lipski: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Isabella de Padua: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Tracy Cortez: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.

Vanessa Melo: Suspended 14 days with no contact for seven days.