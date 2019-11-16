UFC Sao Paulo Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Sao Paulo post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (Saturday, November 16, 2019) the UFC Sao Paulo event takes place inside the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The main event will feature a middleweight bout between Jan Blachowicz and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. The co-main event features a light heavyweight bout between Mauricio Rua and Paul Craig.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Sao Paulo card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 10:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Sao Paulo post-fight press conference.