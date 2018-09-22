UFC Sao Paulo Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Be sure not to miss the UFC Sao Paulo post-fight press conference once the event concludes.

Tonight (Sept. 22), Thiago Santos will go one-on-one with Eryk Anders in a light heavyweight battle. Plus, the co-main event will feature welterweight action as Alex Oliveira shares the Octagon with Carlo Pedersoli.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Sao Paulo card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET. Check out a full rundown of the card here.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Sao Paulo post-fight press conference ends.