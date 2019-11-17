UFC Sao Paulo Reebok Fighter Payouts: Charles Oliveira Tops List

UFC Sao Paulo is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Sao Paulo (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 22) took place on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The main card aired on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET.

UFC Sao Paulo Results: Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo Souza

Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in a light heavyweight bout served as the headliner. Blachowicz won the fight by split decision. In the co-main event, Maurício Rua vs. Paul Craig in a light heavyweight bout took place that saw them go to a split draw.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Charles Oliveira vs. Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout, Antonio Arroyo vs. Andre Muniz in a middleweight showdown, and Markus Perez vs. Wellington Turman in a 185-pound clash.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Jan Blachowicz: $10,000 def. Ronaldo Souza: $15,000

Mauricio Rua: $15,000 defeated Paul Craig: $5,000

Charles Oliveira: $20,000 def. Jared Gordon: $5,000

Andre Muniz: $3,500 def. Antonio Arroyo: $3,500

Wellington Turman: $3,500 def. Markus Perez: $4,000

James Krause: $10,000 def. Sergio Moraes: $10,000

Ricardo Ramos: $5,000 def. Eduardo Garagorri: $3,500

Francisco Trinaldo: $15,000 def. Bobby Green: $15,000

Randy Brown: $5,000 def. Warlley Alves: $10,000

Douglas Silva de Andrade: $5,000 def. Renan Barao: $15,000

Ariane Lipski: $3,500 def. Isabella de Padua: $3,500

Tracy Cortez: $3,500 def. Vanessa Melo: $3,500