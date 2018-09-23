UFC Sao Paulo Reebok Payouts: Charles Oliveira & Thales Leites Top List

UFC Sao Paulo is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Sao Paulo (also known as UFC Fight Night 137) took place take place on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil.

The main card air edon FOX Sports 1 at 10:30 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Eryk Anders ($4,000) vs. Thiago Santos ($15,000) in a light heavyweight bout served as the main event. A welterweight bout that will see Alex Oliveira ($10,000) vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. ($3,500) was the co-headliner.

Rounding out the five bout card was Antonio Rogerio Nogueira ($10,000) vs. Sam Alvey ($15,000) in a light heavyweight bout, Renan Barão ($15,000) vs. Andre Ewell ($3,500) in a bantamweight bout, and Randa Markos ($5,000) vs. Marina Rodriguez ($3,500) in a women’s strawweight bout. The preliminary card was headlined by Charles Oliveira ($20,000) vs. Christos Giagos ($4,000) in a lightweight bout. Thales Leites also made $20,000.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $15,000 def. Eryk Anders: $4,000



Alex Oliveira: $10,000 def. Carlo Pedersoli Jr.: $3,500



Antonio Rogerio Nogueira: $10,000 def. Sam Alvey: $15,000



Andre Ewell: $3,500 def. Renan Barao: $15,000



Randa Markos: $5,000 def. Marina Rodriguez: $3,500



Charles Oliveira: $20,000 def. Christos Giagos: $4,000



Francisco Trinaldo: $15,000 def. Evan Dunham: $15,000



Ryan Spann: $3,500 def. Luis Henrique: $5,000



Augusto Sakai: $3,500 def. Chase Sherman: $5,000



Sergio Moraes: $10,000 def. Ben Saunders: $10,000



Mayra Bueno Silva: $3,500 def. Gillian Robertson: $3,500



Thales Leites: $20,000 def. Hector Lombard: $10,000



Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $5,000 def. Luigi Vendramini: $3,500



Livia Renata Souza: $3,500 def. Alex Chambers: $4,000