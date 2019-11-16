UFC Sao Paulo Results: Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo Souza

UFC Sao Paulo goes down tonight (Saturday, November 16, 2019) from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Jan Blachowicz and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in a middleweight bout.

Blachowicz was entering this fight after coming off knockout win over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before this, he was fresh off a TKO loss to Thiago Santos back in February that snapped his four-fight winning streak.

Souza suffered a loss to Jack Hermansson in a middleweight bout. This served as the headliner of the UFC Fort Lauderdale event that took place on April 27, 2019, at BB&T Center. Before that he knocked out Chris Weidman at UFC 230.

The co-headliner will see Maurício Rua vs. Paul Craig in a light heavyweight bout take place. Charles Oliveira vs. Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout, Antonio Arroyo vs. Andre Muniz in a middleweight showdown, and Markus Perez vs. Wellington Turman in a 185-pound clash will round out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC Sao Paulo results below:

Quick UFC Sao Paulo Results

Main card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight bout: Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

Light heavyweight bout: Maurício Rua vs. Paul Craig

Lightweight bout: Charles Oliveira vs. Jared Gordon

Middleweight bout: Antonio Arroyo vs. Andre Muniz

Middleweight bout: Markus Perez vs. Wellington Turman

Preliminary card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Welterweight bout: Sergio Moraes vs. James Krause

Featherweight bout: Ricardo Ramos vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri

Lightweight bout: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Bobby Green

Welterweight bout: Warlley Alves vs. Randy Brown

Featherweight bout: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Renan Barão

Women’s flyweight bout: Ariane Lipski vs. Veronica Macedo

Women’s bantamweight bout: Vanessa Melo vs. Tracy Cortez

**Keep refreshing for live results**