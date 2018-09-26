UFC Sao Paulo Viewership Averages 607,000

Viewership numbers for UFC Sao Paulo have been revealed.

The FOX Sports 1 broadcast drew an average of 607,000 viewers (via MMAFighting.com). The event peaked at 701,000 viewers for the light heavyweight battle between Antonio Rogerio Nogueira and Sam Alvey. The pre-fight show on FOX Sports 2 took in 97,000 viewers. This card was held inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

UFC Sao Paulo was a card hit hard by a number of injuries. The headliner was supposed to be Jimi Manuwa vs. Glover Teixeira. Neither fighter was able to compete at the event due to injuries. The main event ended up being a light heavyweight clash between two middleweights. Thiago Santos went one-on-one with Eryk Anders. Santos ended up scoring a TKO win when Anders couldn’t make it to his stool at the conclusion of the third round.

Also on the main card was a welterweight bout between Alex Oliveira and Carlo Pedersoli. Oliveira earned the TKO victory and it only took him 39 seconds to do it. As mentioned, Nogueira took on Alvey. Nogueira won his bout via second-round TKO.

Andre Ewell made his UFC debut against former bantamweight ruler Renan Barao. Ewell earned the split decision win. A strawweight match-up between Randa Markos and Marina Rodriguez got the main card started. The bout ended in a majority draw. This was Rodriguez’s UFC debut after earning her contract on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Brazil.

