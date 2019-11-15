UFC Sao Paulo Weigh-In Results: Main Event Set, Three Miss

The UFC Sao Paulo weigh-in results are in.

Earlier today (Nov. 15), all 24 fighters on the card tipped the scales. Headliners Jacare Souza and Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds. Co-main eventers Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Paul Craig also weighed in. Rua hit the 206-pound mark, while Paul Craig clocked in at 205 pounds.

Be sure to join us tomorrow night for live coverage of UFC Sao Paulo. Peep the rest of the UFC Sao Paulo weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Jacare Souza (205)

Paul Craig (205) vs. Mauricio Rua (206)

Jared Gordon (156) vs. Charles Oliveira (155)

Antonio Arroyo (185) vs. Andre Muniz (186)

Markus Perez (186) vs. Wellington Turman (186)

Prelims (ESPN+)

James Krause (170.5) vs. Sergio Moraes (171)

Eduardo Garagorri (145.5) vs. Ricardo Ramos (146)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (155)

Warlley Alves (171) vs. Randy Brown (171)

Renan Barao (146) vs. Douglas de Andrade (145)

Isabella de Padua (130.5)* vs. Ariane Lipski (125.5)

Tracy Cortez (136.5) vs. Vanessa Melo (136.5)**

*- Isabella de Padua missed the flyweight limit. She accepted the bout as a replacement opponent just hours before the weigh-ins

**- Both Tracy Cortez and Vanessa Melo missed weight and will not be fined. Their bout will go on as planned.