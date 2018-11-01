UFC Scared Michael Bisping And a Few Other Fighters For Halloween

The UFC had the Halloween Spirit in October leading up to UFC 230 this Saturday in New York City.

Before the weekend’s pay-per-view event the UFC decided to get some good social media content for the week before UFC 230 since Halloween was on the same day of the open workouts. It looks like something they had planned during October since fighters from the UFC Moncton event were also featured in a video where fighters got a scary prank played on them.

The first video features Gian Villante, Anthony Smith, Volkan Oezdemir, Israel Adesanya and Daniel Cormier playing a maze game that featured a surprise scare at the end.

Over the last two weeks, we challenged fighters to a maze… They didn’t know how it ended 😈 #HappyHalloween #Halloween2018 pic.twitter.com/lv8dbepRBV — UFC (@ufc) October 31, 2018

One thing important to note as it relates to fighting is how well Adesanya was navigating the maze at the hardest point before the scare happens. It says something about his focus considering his striking is considered one of the more dominant parts of his game by many. It’s also important to note that he was not scared when the jump scare happened.

That was not all for the UFC on the week of Halloween. On the UFC Tonight broadcast which aired on Halloween night, Michael Bisping was pranked on air and given the former middleweight champ’s reputation as a “tough guy”, his reaction was worth watching.

After screaming and throwing his papers in the air, Bisping admitted: “That was actually pretty scary.” While the person in costume ran off and fellow analyst Kenny Florian laughed at “The Count’s” expense Bisping seemed to think Cormier had something to do with it. Lucky for the person in costume, they put quick distance between themselves and Bisping.

Cormier likely will see the video, but he has bigger things on his mind this week.

What did you think of the UFC’s Halloween pranks?