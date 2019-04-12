Watch: UFC Seasonal Press Conference Today (April 12)

UPDATE: Jon Jones will not be attending today’s UFC seasonal press conference. UFC officials say Jones is “feeling under the weather.”

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be holding a seasonal press conference today (April 12).

Rose Namajunas, Jessica Andrade, Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Smith, Henry Cejudo, Marlon Moraes, Jon Jones, Thiago Santos, Amanda Nunes, Holly Holm, Francis Ngannou, Junior dos Santos, Jacare Souza, Jack Hermansson, Ben Askren, and UFC president Dana White will be in attendance. That’s 17 fighters total for this big seasonal kickoff presser.

Upcoming UFC bouts

Souza will meet Hermanasson on April 27 at UFC Fort Lauderdale. Namajunas will defend her UFC strawweight gold against Jessica Andrade on May 11 at UFC 237. On May 18 the UFC heads to Rochester for dos Anjos vs. Lee. Former title challengers Gustafsson and Smith will collide on June 1. June 8 will see the vacant bantamweight title clash between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes. The action doesn’t stop there as Ngannou vs. dos Santos, Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal, Nunes vs. Holm and Jones vs. Santos will take place at UFC 239 on July 6.

Peep today’s press conference beginning at 12 p.m. ET courtesy of the UFC’s official YouTube channel:

Stick around on the MMA News homepage as we’ll have a live stream of the UFC 236 ceremonial weigh-ins following the seasonal press conference.