UFC Set To Hold Nine Events In August With The Return Of The Contender Series

The UFC is getting ready for a busy August with the return of the Contender Series and UFC 252 going down as well.

The Las Vegas-based promotion will be heading to Fight Island for the month of July, but when they return back to the UFC Apex in August they will have a full slate of events. On Wednesday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission approved the UFC’s plan to host nine events. Nolan King shared the full dates including five UFC events and four Contender Series shows which return in August.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has just approved #UFC events for the following dates:



Aug. 1

Aug. 8

Aug. 15

Aug. 22

Aug. 29



Also, #DWCS events for:



Aug. 4

Aug. 11

Aug. 18

Aug. 25



August is going to be a busy month, MMA folks! — Nolan King (@mma_kings) July 1, 2020

The most notable fight card is of course the August 15 date which is UFC 252. In the main event, Stipe Miocic looks to defend his heavyweight title against Daniel Cormier in the highly anticipated trilogy bout. The other cards see Irene Aldana headline against Holly Holm on Aug. 1, Derrick Lewis battle Alexey Oleynik in the main event of the Aug. 8, while the Aug. 22 and 29 shows do not have a main event as of right now.

Regardless, it should be a busy month for the UFC and will give MMA fans plenty to watch during the month of August while most pro sports are still trying to return.