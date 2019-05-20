UFC Set To Return To China In August

The UFC is heading back to China on August 31 for an ESPN+ event. It will be the promotions third trip ever.

Although no bouts have been announced, it is likely that Weili Zhang will be on the card. And, she could very well headline the show. She is coming off of a decision win over Tecia Torres at UFC 235. The win put her into the top-10 of the division.

The card will take place just after the Las Vegas-based promotion opens up a Performance Institute there.

For the UFC it is a massive step in the right direction as they will be in China for the third year in a row.

“We continue to add new cities in China to our global calendar of events, and we are excited to see the momentum that is steadily building,” UFC senior vice president of Asia-Pacific Kevin Chang stated (h/t MMA Junkie). “China is the most important growth market for UFC, and our ongoing success is a testament to the loyalty of our passionate fans, the on-going support from our partners, and the work we are doing to fast-track the development of UFC-ready athletes in this region.”

The list of Chinese fighters currently signed by the UFC includes Weili Zhang (19-1), Li Jingliang (16-5), Yadong Song (18-3), Yan Xiaonan (10-1, 1 NC) and Yanan Wu (10-2).