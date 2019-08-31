UFC Shenzhen Bonuses: Weili Zhang Cashes In

The UFC Shenzhen bonuses have been released.

UFC Shezhen took place inside the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre earlier today (Aug. 31). Headlining the card was a women’s strawweight title clash between Weili Zhang and Jessica Andrade. While Andrade walked into UFC Shenzhen as the champion, she lost her gold after being stopped in 42 seconds via TKO.

It was a star-making performance for Zhang in the eyes of UFC president Dana White as he explained to reporters during the UFC Shenzhen post-fight press conference (via BJPenn.com).

“Weili Zhang became a huge star tonight. Globally, not just here in China. Obviously the first ever Chinese world champion. She’s still very fresh and young in her career. We’ll see what is in store for her, but she’s off to a good start.”

The co-main event featured a welterweight bout. Li Jingliang and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos almost went the distance, but Jingliang had other plans. With just nine seconds left in the fight, Jingliang earned the TKO finish.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Zhang and Jingliang. “Fight of the Night” honors went to Heili Alateng and Danaa Batgerel. Alateng defeated Batgerel via unanimous decision.

The attendance and live gate numbers were not revealed.

