UFC Shenzhen Highlights: Kai Kara-France Outpoints Mark De La Rosa

Kai Kara-France outpointed Mark De La Rosa at the UFC Shenzhen event.

The two fighters met in a flyweight bout at UFC Shenzhen from the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China that aired live on ESPN+. This fight lived up to the hype as it was a fun grappler vs. striker affair.

De La Rosa was desperate to get the fight to the ground but Kara-France did a nice job of keeping things on the feet with his striking. In fact, Kara-France dropped him twice in this fight but couldn’t finish on those opportunities. The judges gave the decision win to Kara-France.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Kara-France was 2-1 in his last three bouts heading into this fight. He’s on a two-fight winning streak under the UFC banner as he beat Elias Garcia by decision in December 2018 and then at UFC 234 over Raulian Paiva.

De La Rosa entered this fight 2-2 in his last four outings. He dropped a submission loss to Tim Elliott at UFC 219 before ripping off two straight wins. Those victories were over Elias Garcia by submission in July 2018 and Joby Sanchez by split decision in November 2018. He dropped a decision loss to Alex Perez in March.

