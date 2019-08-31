UFC Shenzhen Highlights: Li Jingliang TKO’s Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Li Jingliang TKO’s Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at the UFC Shenzhen event.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at UFC Shenzhen from the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China that aired live on ESPN+. The finish of the fight came seconds remaining in the third round when Jingliang stunned dos Santos on the feet and dropped him where the fight was called off.

UFC Shenzhen Results: Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The Leech does it in front of the home crowd! @UFCJingliang stops Capoeira by TKO! #UFCShenzhen pic.twitter.com/4IgYYhFbRz — UFC (@ufc) August 31, 2019

This fight was originally slated to take place at the UFC Beijing card in November 2018. That wasn’t supposed to be as dos Santos had to pull out of the fight due to a partial ligament tear in his right knee.

Dos Santos was fresh off a first-round submission win over Curtis Millender at the FC on ESPN+ 4 in Wichita, Kansas. He’s on a seven-fight winning streak with notable wins over Max Griffin by decision and Sean Strickland via KO.

At UFC Beijing, Jingliang took on newcomer David Zawada that saw Li win with a vicious body shot in the third round. He’s 9-3 under the UFC banner and currently on a three-fight winning streak with the other victory coming over Daichi Abe in June 2018 by unanimous decision.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Shenzhen. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.