UFC Shenzhen Highlights: Song Kenan Gets Decision Win Over Derrick Krantz

Song Kenan vs. Derrick Krantz went the distance at the UFC Shenzhen event.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at UFC Shenzhen from the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China that aired live on ESPN+.

This was a fun scrap as both fighters went back and forth striking in the first round before the fight went to the ground in the later rounds.

This is where we had some fun grappling exchanges with a mixture of submission attempts. In the end, the judges gave the win to Kenan.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

