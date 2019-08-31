UFC Shenzhen Highlights: Weili Zhang Stuns Jessica Andrade to Become New Champ

Weili Zhang stunned Jessica Andrade at the UFC Shenzhen event.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight title bout at UFC Shenzhen from the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China that aired live on ESPN+. The fight didn’t last long as Zhang caught her early in the fight with a right hook then poured on strikes before landing some devastating knee strikes.

The fight ended once Andrade dropped and Zhang swarmed on her with strikes to earn the TKO win and become the new champion.

UFC Shenzhen Results: Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION! CHINA YOU HAVE YOUR FIRST UFC CHAMPION!#UFCShenzhen pic.twitter.com/lRAhcEFC0J — UFC (@ufc) August 31, 2019

https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1167778520011104256

Andrade (20-7) was riding a four-fight win streak with victories over Claudia Gadelha, Tecia Torres and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. In her latest fight, Andrade had a memorable night when she KO’d Rose Namajunas by a slam in the second round to win the UFC women’s strawweight title.

This served as the main event of the UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV) event that took place on May 11, 2019, at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil.

Zhang (20-1) is 4-0 under the UFC banner. She holds wins over Danielle Taylor and Jessica Aguilar. In her latest fight, she beat Tecia Torres by decision at the UFC 235 PPV event on March 2, 2019 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

