UFC Shenzhen Loses Main Card Bout At Last Minute

Tomorrow’s (Sat., August 31, 2019) UFC Shenzhen has lost a main card bout only hours before the card is set to begin.

According to a report from UFC.com, Lv Zhenghong is out of his bout with Movsar Evloev after sustaining a cut in the week leading up the event. The fight will not be replaced due to the close proximity to the event beginning.

UFC Shenzhen will now proceed with 11 total fights. In place of Zhenglong vs. Evloev, Song Kenan vs. Derrick Krantz has now been moved to the main card.

The preliminary card for the event is slated to begin at 3:00 a.m. EST and will air on ESPN. The five-bout main card will begin at 6:00 a.m. EST and air on ESPN+. In the main event features a women’s strawweight title bout between champion Jessica Andrade and Chinese contender Weili Zhang. Both competitors made the title bout official at the UFC Shenzhen weigh-ins earlier today.

The event, which will take place at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, China, is the UFC’s first trip to the locale.

You can check out a fully updated lineup for UFC Shenzhen below.

UFC Shenzhen Main Card (ESPN+ at 6:00 a.m. EST):

Jéssica Andrade (c) vs. Weili Zhang

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Li Jingliang

Kai Kara-France vs. Mark De La Rosa

Kenan Song vs. Derrick Krantz

Wu Yanan vs. Mizuki Inoue

Preliminary Card (ESPN at 3:00 a.m. EST):

Anthony Hernandez vs. Jun Yong Park

Su Mudaerji vs. Andre Soukhamthath

Da Un Jung vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Damir Ismagulov vs. Thiago Moisés

Batgerel Danaa vs. Heili Alateng

Karolline Rosa Cavedo vs. Lara Fritzen Procópio