UFC Shenzhen Official Poster Revealed (Photo)

UFC Shenzhen takes place Aug. 31 when UFC on ESPN+ 15 from the Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen. The main card streams on ESPN+, with the prelims kicking the night off on ESPN.

The official poster for the event has been released featuring the event’s headliners, strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and the challenger, Weili Zhang. It is apropos that Jessica Andrade is granting her first challenger an opportunity to become champion in their home country after Andrade was able to achieve exactly that for herself when she defeated Rose Namajunas at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Weili Zhang will now look to bring the strap home to China at Andrade’s expense.

You can check out the poster below:

The current UFC Shenzhen lineup includes:

UFC Strawweight Title Bout: Jessica Andrade © vs. Weili Zhang

Anthony Hernandez vs. Jun Yong Park

Mark De La Rosa vs. Kai Kara-France

Li Jingliang vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Keep it locked on MMANews.com to see the latest additions to the UFC Shenzhen card!