UFC Shenzhen Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Shenzhen post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Today’s (Sat., August 31, 2019) UFC Shenzhen event takes place inside the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China.

The main event will feature a women’s strawweight title bout between Jessica Andrade and Weili Zhang. The co-main event features a welterweight bout between Li Jingliang and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Shenzhen card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 9:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Shenzhen post-fight press conference.