UFC Shenzhen Results: Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang

UFC Shenzhen goes down today (Sat. August 31, 2019) from the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and challenger Weili Zhang.

It was a slow paced fight in the early going with Kenan looking to clinch but Krantz just wanted to strike and looking to do so but his dance partner was more technical. Krantz clipped him a few times before eating a head kick. Kenan scored a takedown in the second round but Kenan managed to get his back for a moment. Krantz managed to shake him off and get to his feet before scoring another takedown. Kenan teased a guillotine choke late in the second round. In the end, the judges gave the win to Kenan.

Mizuki Inoue vs. Wu Yanan

Inoue was walking her down early in the fight but couldn’t find her range and kept getting clipped when she got close. Wu was catching her when they would clinch. There was an early guillotine choke attempt but it was nothing serious. Wu continued to look for hooks but was just landing air. While this has been an entertaining scrap, neither has landed anything huge. Wu went for a takedown attempt in the third round but Inoue stuffed it and made her pay for it with a combo. Mizuki clipped her with an overhand late in the third round but this one went the distance. In the end, the judges gave the win to Inoue.

Quick UFC Shenzhen Results

Main Card (ESPN+/6 a.m. ET)

UFC women’s strawweight title bout: Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang

Welterweight bout: Li Jingliang vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Flyweight bout: Mark De La Rosa vs. Kai Kara-France

Welterweight bout: Song Kenan def. Derrick Krantz by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s flyweight bout: Mizuki Inoue def. Wu Yanan by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+/3 a.m. ET)

Middleweight bout: Anthony Hernandez def. Jun Yong Park via submission (anaconda choke) at 4:39 of R2

Bantamweight bout: Su Mudaerji def. Andre Soukhamthath via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

Light heavyweight bout: Da Un Jung def. Khadis Ibragimov via submission (guillotine) at 2:00 of R3

Lightweight bout: Damir Ismagulov def. Thiago Moises via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Women’s bantamweight bout: Karol Rosa def. Lara Procopio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Bantamweight bout: Heili Alateng def. Danaa Batgerel via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

