UFC Shenzhen Weigh-in Results: Title Fight Official, One Scale Fail

The UFC Shenzhen weigh-ins have wrapped up and there was one scale fail.

All 24 fighters on the UFC Shenzhen card tipped the scales. UFC Shenzhen will be held inside the Universiade Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, China tomorrow (Aug. 31). Headlining the card will be a strawweight title clash between champion Jessica Andrade and Weili Zhang.

Andrade weighed in at 114.5 pounds, while Zhang hit the 115-pound target. Co-headliners Li Jingliang and Elizeu Zaleski also weighed in. Jingliang’s weight was 171 pounds, while Zaleski clocked in at 170.5 pounds.

One main card fighter did miss weight. Wu Yanan was over the women’s flyweight limit, clocking in at 129 pounds. Her opponent, Mizuki Inoue, had no trouble weighing in at 125 pounds.

Be sure to join us for UFC Shenzhen coverage tomorrow morning. The prelims will begin at 3 a.m. ET on ESPN, while the main card starts at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN+. We’ll be bringing you live results just before the main card gets underway as well as highlights and post-fight tidbits.

Peep the rest of the UFC Shenzhen weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Jessica Andrade (114.5) vs. Weili Zhang (115)

Li Jingliang (171) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.5)

Mark De La Rosa (125.5) vs. Kai Kara-France (126)

Movsar Evloev (146) vs. Zhenhong Lu (146)

Mizuki Inoue (125) vs. Wu Yanan (129)*

Prelims (ESPN)

Song Kenan (170.5) vs. Derrick Krantz (169)

Anthony Hernandez (185) vs. Jun Yong Park (186)

Su Mudaerji (136) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (136)

Khadis Ibragimov (206) vs. Da Un Jung (206)

Damir Ismagulov (155.5) vs. Thiago Moises (156)

Heili Alateng (136) vs. Danaa Batgerel (136)

Lara Procopio (135) vs. Karol Rosa (135.5)

*- Wu Yanan missed weight