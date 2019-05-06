UFC Reportedly Signs Amir Aliakbari, Former Promotion Claims Breach Of Contract

The UFC reportedly signs Amir Aliakbari, an impressive Iranian heavyweight whose former promotion is claiming a breach of contract.

It was recently reported by Combate that the UFC has signed Iranian heavyweight prospect Amir Alikbari. Alikbari is a former World Champion wrestler who was banned from competition due to a second doping offense. He made his professional debut in 2015.

Over the past four years, Aliakbari has amassed a record of 10-1. He’s currently on a five-fight win streak, winning four of those fights by way of knockout. His last three fights were fought under the Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA) promotion banner. However, as reports of Aliakbari’s UFC signing have emerged, ACA seems to claim breach of contract.

ACA president Alexey Yatsenko made a statement on the matter, via a Facebook post from the promotion. Check it out here:

“The president of ACA, Alexey Yatsenko, has made a statement regarding the breach of contract by Iranian fighter Amir Aliakbari after he announced he has signed with the UFC.

““Iranian fighter Amir Aliakbari announced that he has signed a contract with the UFC, forgetting that he has a valid agreement with ACA. We have reminded the athlete of his obligations and have also notified UFC Vice President Shawn Shelby and matchmaker Mick Maynard about the violation of this fighter’s exclusive agreement with our organization. We sent all the documents confirming Aliakbari’s obligations to our league.

“We are waiting for explanations from the fighter and the response from the UFC on this issue and we reserve the right to take appropriate measures to protect the interests of our promotion, ”said Yatsenko.”

