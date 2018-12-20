UFC Signs Middleweight Prospect Deron Winn

Deron Winn is on his way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Winn has received an early Christmas gift in the form of a UFC contract. Winn announced on Twitter that he will be competing in the UFC’s middleweight division. He even took the time to introduce himself to the UFC’s 185-pounders.

Deron Winn Puts Pen To Paper

Winn is all smiles after signing on the dotted line. Check out his tweet below:

Hello @ufc middleweights. My name is Deron Winn. Happy to announce I just signed with the big leagues! pic.twitter.com/rELQF7bJsK — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) December 20, 2018

Winn was last seen fighting on the mixed martial arts debut of Golden Boy Promotions. He earned a unanimous decision victory over Tom Lawlor. While it wasn’t the most dominant performance, many were still impressed with Winn for earning a one-sided victory over the experienced Lawlor in just his fifth pro bout. On top of that, Winn was competing at light heavyweight despite being 5’7.

Winn trains at American Kickboxing Academy and has developed a strong bond with two-division champion Daniel Cormier. Winn has a background in collegiate wrestling and placed fourth in the Olympic Trials for Team USA. He has a pro MMA record of 5-0.

Do you think the middleweight division is a good fit for Deron Winn?