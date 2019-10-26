UFC Singapore Bonuses & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Singapore bonuses have been released.

UFC Singapore took place inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang earlier today (Oct. 26). Headlining the card was a welterweight bout between Demian Maia and Ben Askren. The main event ended in the third round when Maia sunk in a rear-naked choke to earn the submission victory.

Askren was hoping to rebound from a record-setting knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal, but now finds himself with back-to-back losses. As for Maia, he’s now on a three-fight winning streak and has signed what is likely his last UFC contract. He’s hoping for a bout with Diego Sanchez as he told Dan Hardy in his post-fight speech.

The co-main event featured a lightweight bout. Stevie Ray and Michael Johnson went the distance. After three rounds of action, Ray was awarded the majority decision victory.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Ciryl Gane and Beneil Dariush. Gane locked in a heel hook to submit Don’Tale Mayes in their bout, while Dariush submitted Frank Camacho via rear-naked choke. “Fight of the Night” honors went to Maia and Askren.

The attendance total came out to 7,155. A live gate number wasn’t revealed at the time of this writing.

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Singapore. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.