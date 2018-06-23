UFC Singapore Bonuses & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Singapore bonuses and attendance have been released.

Earlier today (June 23), UFC Singapore took place inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Headlining the card was a welterweight scrap between former lightweight title contender Donald Cerrone and Leon Edwards. “Rocky” nabbed a close but unanimous decision win over “Cowboy.”

The co-main event saw a frenetic bout that ended in the first round. Tyson Pedro looked to be on the verge of finishing Ovince Saint Preux in their light heavyweight tilt. Instead, Saint Preux reversed a takedown attempt and locked in an armbar for the submission victory. He’s earned himself a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night.”

Shane Young and Rolando Dy each nabbed “Fight of the Night” bonuses. Young earned a second-round TKO victory via elbows and punches. Young has improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 12-4, while Dy falls to 9-7-1, 1 NC.

Last, but certainly not least was Song Yadong. He took on Felipe Arantes on the preliminary portion of UFC Singapore. Yadong crumbled Arantes with an elbow and followed up with some punches for the knockout win. Yadong had just one second to spare in the second stanza. Yadong is $50,000 richer with his “Performance of the Night” bonus.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 6,419 fans. A live gate number was not revealed. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Singapore. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Do you agree with the UFC’s choice of bonus winners?