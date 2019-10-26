UFC Singapore Highlights: Beneil Dariush Submits Frank Camacho

Beneil Dariush submitted Frank Camacho at UFC Singapore.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Singapore event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday morning (October 26, 2019) on ESPN+.

The finish came in the first round as Dariush took him down and got his back where he locked in the rear-naked choke.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Like a boa constrictor 🐍@beneildariush doing what he does best #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/oj4Shr4jya — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 26, 2019

Textbook 📚@BeneilDariush gets the takedown, puts his hooks in and sinks in the RNC! #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/FHCxrJNHHr — UFC (@ufc) October 26, 2019

Camacho entered this fight 2-2 in his previous fight fights. He earned a split decision win over Damien Brown before dropping a decision loss to Drew Dober and knocked out by Geoff Neal at the UFC 228 pay-per-view event. He rebounded with a win over Nick Hein by KO this past June.

Dariush had won his two previous bouts with a decision win over Thiago Moisés in November 2018 and then over Drew Dober by submission back in March.

