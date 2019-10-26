UFC Singapore Highlights: Cyril Gane Taps Don’Tale Mayes

Cyril Gane vs. Don’Tale Mayes was a hard-hitting affair at UFC Singapore.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Singapore event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday morning (October 26, 2019) on ESPN+.

Both guys put on a fun fight with Gane getting the better of the striking exchanges. Gane knocked him down with a knee strike then swarmed him with strikes on the ground as the first round came to a close. The fight ended when Gane locked in a heel hook with seconds left in the third round.

Gane picked up three wins under the TKO banner where he finished all of his fights. He beat Raphael Pessoa by submission in his promotional debut with the UFC back in August.

This marked the promotional debut for Mayes, who was previously on a three fight winning streak with two of those fights coming by the way of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. This is where he won both fights by TKO over Mitchell Sipe and Ricardo Prasel.

