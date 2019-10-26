UFC Singapore Highlights: Demian Maia Submits Ben Askren

Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren lived up to expectations at UFC Singapore.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Singapore event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday morning (October 26, 2019) on ESPN+.

This fight had it all from striking to takedowns, grappling, and submission attempts. Both fighters went back and forth through the first three rounds. As the third round started, Askren started to get tired. This is when Maia got his back and locked in the rear-naked choke where Askren tapped then passed out.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

They exchange in the pocket, just as we all expected! 😉#UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/jFIp82araS — UFC (@ufc) October 26, 2019

The former title contender beat Anthony Martin at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota back in June by decision. This was his latest fight before this event.

Prior to that, Maia beat Lyman Good in February via a standing rear-naked choke submission in the first round. This fight snapped a three-fight losing skid to the likes of Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, and Kamaru Usman all by unanimous decision.

Askren scored a controversial submission win over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event. This marked his promotional debut. In his previous fight, he lost to Jorge Masvidal at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada by first-round KO.

