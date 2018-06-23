UFC Singapore Highlights: Leon Edwards Earns Decision Over Donald Cerrone

Although the two had plenty of trash-talk during the build-up to, and even during their intense main event at the UFC Singapore (UFC Fight Night 132) show on Saturday, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Leon “Rocky” Edwards earned each other’s respect inside the Octagon.

The two faced off in an exciting main event at the event this weekend that aired live via UFC Fight Pass. The bout lasted all five rounds and gave the fans inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium plenty of thrills.

In the end, it was the up-and-coming “Rocky” Edwards that managed to get the nod, winning a unanimous decision with scores of 48-47 on all three judges cards.

After the fight, the two kept the entertainment going, as they delivered some fun-spirited post-fight Octagon interviews.

What did you think of the Cowboy-Rocky fight? Who won on your scorecard? Sound off in the Comments section below.