UFC Singapore Highlights: Muslim Salikhov Decisions Laureano Staropoli

Muslim Salikhov vs. Laureano Staropoli went the distance at UFC Singapore.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Singapore event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday morning (October 26, 2019) on ESPN+.

Both guys came out to strike as they were landing some big shots while mixing up their strikes and kicks in spinning ways.

The highlight of the fight came in the second round when Salikhov stunned him in the second round with an uppercut and blitzed him with a series of strikes up against the cage. The fight continued with Salikhov getting the decision win.

Salikhov trying to end it in round 2!

Salikhov lost his promotional debut with the UFC by submission to Alex Garcia in 2017 before ripping off two straight wins over Ricky Rainey and Nordine Taleb by the way of knockout.

Staropoli entered this fight on a seven fight winning streak including two wins thus far under the UFC banner. In his two Octagon outings, he beat Hector Aldana and Thiago Alves by unanimous decision.

