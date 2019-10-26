UFC Singapore Highlights: Sergei Pavlovich TKO’s Maurice Greene

Sergei Pavlovich finished Maurice Greene at UFC Singapore.
The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Singapore event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday morning (October 26, 2019) on ESPN+.
In the fight, Pavlovich picked up a TKO win in the second round with a flurry of strikes. This marked 11 first-round finishes for him.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:
