UFC Singapore Highlights: Stevie Ray Edges Out Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson vs. Stevie Ray went the distance at UFC Singapore.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Singapore event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday morning (October 26, 2019) on ESPN+.

This was a decent fight that saw Johnson come out of the gate great in round one but as the fight went on, Ray started to ramp up his production while Johnson faded. Ray nearly finished him in the third round by pinning him to the ground and raining down strikes. Ray got the majority decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:

HUGE round 3 for 'Braveheart' 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



How'd you score that fight? #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/0Q1IypWrXD — UFC (@ufc) October 26, 2019

Johnson entered this fight 2-2 in his previous fight fights. He lost to Darren Elkins by submission before rattling off two straight wins Andre Fili and Artem Lobov in 2018 by decision before dropping a KO loss to Josh Emmett this past March.

Ray entered this fight 1-3 in his previous fight fights. He dropped two straight to Paul Felder by KO and then by split decision to Kajan Johnson. He snapped that losing streak by beating Jessin Ayari in October 2018 by decision and then lost to Leonardo Santos by KO in June.

