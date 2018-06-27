UFC Singapore Medical Suspensions: Three Fighters Face Lengthy Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Singapore, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC Singapore (UFC Fight Night 132) took place on Saturday, June 23, 2018 in Kallang, Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The main card aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 8 a.m. ET while the preliminary card was broadcasted on UFC Fight Pass at 4:30 a.m. ET.

Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout headlined this event while Tyson Pedro vs. Ovince Saint Preux in a light heavyweight bout served as the co-main event.

Edwards picked up the decision win over the former title contender by unanimous decision.

Rounding out the four bout main card was Jessica Eye vs. Jessica-Rose Clark in a female flyweight bout and Li Jingliang vs. Daichi Abe in a welterweight bout.

Teruto Ishihara vs. Petr Yan in a bantamweight bout headlined the preliminary card portion of this event.

Some of the more notable suspensions are Eye, Abe, and Matt Schnell being out for 180 days. The full UFC Singapore payouts include following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Leon Edwards: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.



Donald Cerrone: Suspended 45 days for right temple and scalp lacerations.



Ovince Saint Preux: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.



Tyson Pedro: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.



Jessica Eye: Suspended 180 days or until cleared with negative left foot X-ray.



Jessica-Rose Clark: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.



Li Jingliang: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.



Daichi Abe: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by doctor for left thigh.



Petr Yan: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.



Teruto Ishihara: Suspended 45 days for TKO.



Song Yadong: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.



Felipe Arantes: Suspended 45 days for TKO.



Shane Young: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.



Rolando Dy: Suspended 45 days for TKO.



Song Kenan: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.



Hector Aldana: Suspended 45 days for TKO.



Jake Matthews: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.



Shinsho Anzai: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.



Viviane Pereira: Suspended 30 days for nose laceration.



Yan Xiaonan: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.



Matt Schnell: Suspended 180 days or until cleared with negative left thumb X-ray.



Naoki Inoue: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.



Ulka Sasaki: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.



Jenel Lausa: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.



Ji Yeon Kim: Suspended 30 days for mandatory rest.



Melinda Fabian: Suspended 30 days for left eyelid laceration.

