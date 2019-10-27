UFC Singapore Reebok Fighter Payouts: Demian Maia Tops List

UFC Singapore is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Singapore (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 20) took place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The main card aired on ESPN+ at 8 AM ET. The preliminary card also aired on ESPN+ at 5 AM ET.

Demian Maia ($20,000) def. Ben Askren ($3,500) in a welterweight bout headlined the show when Maia scored a third round submission win.

In the co-headliner, Stevie Ray ($10,000) def. Michael Johnson ($20,000) in a lightweight bout took place when Ray picked up a decision win.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Frank Camacho vs. Beneil Dariush in a lightweight bout, Cyril Gane vs. Don’Tale Mayes in a heavyweight bout, and Muslim Salikhov vs. Laureano Staropoli in a welterweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Demian Maia: $20,000 def. Ben Askren: $3,500

Stevie Ray: $10,000 def. Michael Johnson: $20,000

Beneil Dariush: $15,000 def. Frank Camacho: $5,000

Ciryl Gane: $3,500 def. Don’Tale Mayes: $3,500

Muslim Salikhov: $4,000 def. Laureano Staropoli: $3,500

Randa Markos: $10,000 def. Ashley Yoder: $5,000

Rafael Fiziev: $3,500 def. Alex White: $5,000

Movsar Evloev: $3,500 def. Enrique Barzola: $5,000

Sergei Pavlovich: $3,500 def. Maurice Greene: $4,000

Loma Lookboonmee: $3,500 def. Aleksandra Albu: $4,000

Raphael Pessoa: $3,500 def. Jeff Hughes: $3,500