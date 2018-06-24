UFC Singapore Reebok Payouts: Donald Cerrone Tops List

UFC Singapore is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Singapore (UFC Fight Night 132) took place on Saturday, June 23, 2018 in Kallang, Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The main card aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 8 a.m. ET while the preliminary card was broadcasted on UFC Fight Pass at 4:30 a.m. ET.

Donald Cerrone ($20,000) vs. Leon Edwards ($5,000) in a welterweight bout headlined this event while Tyson Pedro ($4,000) vs. Ovince Saint Preux ($15,000) in a light heavyweight bout served as the co-main event.

Edwards picked up the decision win over the former title contender by unanimous decision.

Rounding out the four bout main card was Jessica Eye ($5,000) vs. Jessica-Rose Clark ($3,500) in a female flyweight bout and Li Jingliang ($5,000) vs. Daichi Abe ($3,500) in a welterweight bout.

Teruto Ishihara ($5,000) vs. Petr Yan ($3,500) in a bantamweight bout headlined the preliminary card portion of this event.

The full UFC payouts include the following (courtesy of MMAJunkie):

Leon Edwards: $5,000 def. Donald Cerrone: $20,000



Ovince Saint Preux: $15,000 def. Tyson Pedro: $4,000



Jessica Eye: $5,000 def. Jessica-Rose Clark: $3,500



Li Jingliang: $5,000 def. Daichi Abe: $3,500



Petr Yan: $3,500 def. Teruto Ishihara: $5,000



Song Yadong: $3,500 def. Felipe Arantes: $10,000



Shane Young: $3,500 def. Rolando Dy: $4,000



Song Kenan: $3,500 def. Hector Aldana: $3,500



Jake Matthews: $5,000 def. Shinsho Anzai: $4,000



Yan Xiaonan: $3,500 def. Viviane Pereira: $4,000



Matt Schnell: $4,000 def. Naoki Inoue: $3,500



Ulka Sasaki: $5,000 def. Jenel Lausa: $4,000



Ji Yeon Kim: $3,500 def. Melinda Fabian: $3,500

Where do you think Cerrone goes from here? Sound off in the comment section.