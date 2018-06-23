UFC Singapore Results: Cerrone vs. Edwards

The UFC is in Kallang, Singapore this morning (Sat. June 23, 2018) for a great card that mixed martial arts (MMA) fans can enjoy.
In the main event of the evening, former UFC lightweight title challenger Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will take on up-and-coming 170-pound prospect Leon Edwards. A potential win for Edwards could solidify him as one of the top prospects the welterweight division has to offer.
Also, the co-main event will showcase former interim 205-pound title challenger Ovince Saint Preux taking on rising light heavyweight star Tyson Pedro. You can check out the full UFC Singapore results here:
Main Card:
- Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards
- Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Ovince Saint Preux
- Women’s flyweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Jessica Eye
- Welterweight: Daichi Abe vs. Li Jingliang
Preliminary Card:
- Bantamweight: Teruto Ishihara vs. Petr Yan
- Featherweight: Felipe Arantes vs. Song Yadong
- Featherweight: Rolando Dy vs. Shane Young
- Welterweight: Hector Aldana vs. Song Kenan
- Welterweight: Shinsho Anzai vs. Jake Matthews
- Women’s strawweight: Yan Xiaonan vs. Viviane Pereira
- Flyweight: Naoki Inoue vs. Matt Schnell
- Flyweight: Jenel Lausa vs. Ulka Sasaki