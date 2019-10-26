UFC Singapore Results: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren

Check out MMA News' UFC Singapore results, featuring a main event meeting between Demian Maia and Ben Askren.

UFC Singapore goes down today (Sat. October 26, 2019) from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Demian Maia and Ben Askren in a welterweight showdown.

The former title contender beat Anthony Martin at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota back in June by decision. This was his latest fight before this event.

Prior to that, he beat Lyman Good in February via a standing rear-naked choke submission in the first round. This fight snapped a three-fight losing skid to the likes of Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, and Kamaru Usman all by unanimous decision.

Askren scored a controversial submission win over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event. This marked his promotional debut. In his previous fight, he lost to Jorge Masvidal at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada by first-round KO.

The co-headliner will see Michael Johnson vs. Stevie Ray in a lightweight bout.

Frank Camacho vs. Beneil Dariush in a lightweight bout, Cyril Gane vs. Don’Tale Mayes in a heavyweight bout, and Muslim Salikhov vs. Laureano Staropoli in a welterweight bout rounds out the five bout main card.

It’s certain to have a great morning of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC Singapore results below:

Quick UFC Singapore Results

Main Card (8 AM ET, ESPN+)

Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren

Lightweight bout: Michael Johnson vs. Stevie Ray

Lightweight bout: Frank Camacho vs. Beneil Dariush

Heavyweight bout: Cyril Gane vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Welterweight bout: Muslim Salikhov vs. Laureano Staropoli

Preliminary Card (5 AM ET, ESPN+)

Women’s strawweight bout: Randa Markos vs. Ashley Yoder

Lightweight bout: Alex White vs. Rafael Fiziev

Featherweight bout: Enrique Barzola vs. Movsar Evloev

Heavyweight bout: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Maurice Greene

Women’s strawweight bout: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexandra Albu

Heavyweight bout: Raphael Pessoa vs. Jeff Hughes

**Keep refreshing for live results**