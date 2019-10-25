UFC Singapore Weigh-in Results: Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia Official

The UFC Singapore weigh-in results are in and the main event is set.

Tomorrow (Oct. 26), UFC Singapore will take place inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang. Headlining the card will be a welterweight clash between Ben Askren and Demian Maia. Both men tipped the scales and hit their target weight. Askren clocked in at 171 pounds, while Maia’s weight is 170.5 pounds.

Askren is looking to rebound from his devastating and record-setting knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal back in July. As for Maia, he’s hoping to extend his winning streak to three.

In the co-main event, Michael Johnson will return to the lightweight division to take on Steve Ray. Both men clocked in at 156 pounds.

Peep the rest of the UFC Singapore weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Ben Askren (171)

Michael Johnson (156) vs Stevie Ray (156)

Frank Camacho (155.5) vs Beneil Dariush (156)

Ciryl Gane (239) vs Don’Tale Mayes (250)

Muslim Salikhov (171) vs Laureano Staropoli (171)

Prelims (ESPN+)

Randa Markos (115) vs Ashley Yoder (115)

Alex White (155) vs Rafael Fiziev (155)

Enrique Barzola (146) vs Movsar Evloev (146)

Maurice Greene (250) vs Sergei Pavlovich (253)

Loma Lookboonmee (114) vs Alexandra Albu (116)

Raphael Pessoa Nunes (264) vs Jeff Hughes (254)