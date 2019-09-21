UFC Singapore’s Demian Maia Says Ben Askren Is ‘An Interesting Challenge’

Demian Maia is looking forward to taking on Ben Askren.

On Oct. 26, Maia will collide with Askren in the main event of UFC Singapore. Maia hopes to extend his winning streak to three. As for Askren, he’ll be trying to rebound from his record-setting knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal.

Maia Likes Challenge Of Askren

Speaking to Ag Fight, Maia expressed his excitement in fighting Askren (via Bloody Elbow).

“I hadn’t even thought of this fight, but I heard a lot of people talking about it,” Maia said. “When the UFC offered it, I thought it was an interesting challenge. He’s a really good wrestler and, at this point in my career, I think it’s a cool fight. Practically, I spent all my career fighting guys who avoided a ground fight with me.

“It will be the first time I’ll fight someone with a similar style. That makes the fight interesting,” he added.

UFC Singapore will be held inside Singapore Indoor Stadium. Also taking place on the card will be a lightweight clash between Michael Johnson and Stevie Ray. Middleweights Brad Tavares and Ian Heinisch are also set to do battle at UFC Singapore.

Stick with MMA News for updates on UFC Singapore. Of course we’ll bring you live coverage when fight night arrives.