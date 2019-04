Alexander Yakovlev taps Alex Da Silva.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC St. Petersburg event from the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia. In the second round, Yakovlev secured ta front anaconda choke for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC St. Petersburg. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.